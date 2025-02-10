en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Cosmic Lines Lyrics - Vertical

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Portrait
Space
Lyric Videos
Stars
Draw
Cartoon
Outline
Particles
Cinematic
Full HD
More details
Cosmic Lines Lyrics - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
tarazz profile image
Created by tarazz
8exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1song
1video
1font
Take your audience on an interstellar musical journey with our Cosmic Lines Lyrics template. Watch the lyrics of your song orbit through a cosmos of vivid colors and awe-inspiring space visuals, perfectly synced with your music. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to reflect your song's soul for a ready-to-publish video that will captivate and engage across all platforms.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (2)
Similar templates
Best of tarazz
Original
Original
Edit
Monocolor Lyrics with Media
Monocolor Lyrics with Media
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us