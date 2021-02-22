Street Opener

Kick off your content with a high-impact urban opener built for promos, intros, and slideshows. This stomp-style template blends bold typography, neon accents, and sleek geometric overlays to energize every scene. Insert your photos or video clips, tailor colors and fonts, and switch the soundtrack to match your brand. Sliding panels, diagonal wipes, and crisp line details keep momentum strong from start to finish. Perfect for ads, highlight reels, events, and social teasers when you need modern motion graphics that command attention.