Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Street Opener - Original - Poster image

Street Opener

00:25 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 19 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stomp style
Intro
Promo
Bold
Slideshow
2.8Kexports
rating
Kick off your content with a high-impact urban opener built for promos, intros, and slideshows. This stomp-style template blends bold typography, neon accents, and sleek geometric overlays to energize every scene. Insert your photos or video clips, tailor colors and fonts, and switch the soundtrack to match your brand. Sliding panels, diagonal wipes, and crisp line details keep momentum strong from start to finish. Perfect for ads, highlight reels, events, and social teasers when you need modern motion graphics that command attention.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us