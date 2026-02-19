Burnt Bars Lyrics

Ignite your track with a high‑energy lyric video that sets every word on fire. This audio‑reactive template syncs bold, 3D‑styled text to the beat, revealing lines through blazing flame effects over a dramatic dark background. Perfect for music releases, teasers, and social drops, it lets you easily import lyrics and a track, choose fonts, adjust color and intensity, and fine‑tune pacing. Built for punchy, kinetic typography, it delivers crisp readability with a fierce, destructive aesthetic. Create a striking, modern look that keeps eyes on your words and ears on your music—fast, customizable, and unforgettable.