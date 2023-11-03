Luminous Lyrics Flow

Make your lyrics shine with an energetic neon light‑tunnel visualizer. This template pairs bold, glowing typography with audio‑reactive light beams, sparkles, and dynamic camera motion for maximum impact. Ideal for singles, remixes, and full songs, it keeps your words crisp while the visuals dance to the beat. Easily adjust colors, glow, blur, pacing accents, and more to match any genre. Import your lyrics and track, and let the vibrant beams transform your music into a captivating visual experience.