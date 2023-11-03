Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Luminous Lyrics Flow - Original - Poster image

Luminous Lyrics Flow

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 font
Lyric video
Glow
Music visualization
Music
Light rays
7.1Kexports
rating
Make your lyrics shine with an energetic neon light‑tunnel visualizer. This template pairs bold, glowing typography with audio‑reactive light beams, sparkles, and dynamic camera motion for maximum impact. Ideal for singles, remixes, and full songs, it keeps your words crisp while the visuals dance to the beat. Easily adjust colors, glow, blur, pacing accents, and more to match any genre. Import your lyrics and track, and let the vibrant beams transform your music into a captivating visual experience.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us