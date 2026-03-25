Reactor Core Lyrics

Turn your track into a high‑impact neon lyric video. This audio‑reactive template drives crisp, outlined lyrics through a glowing hex tunnel with spectrum accents, particles, and subtle haze. Enjoy beat‑synced motion—shake, pulses, exposure hits—paired with a vibrant, futuristic digital style. Customize lyrics, fonts, colors, and logo, then let the animation adapt to your music for the full song length. Ideal for single drops, visualizers, and channel uploads, it delivers bold, immersive visuals that keep viewers locked in from first word to last.