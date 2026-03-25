Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Reactor Core Lyrics - Originall - Poster image

Reactor Core Lyrics

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Glow
Music
Futuristic
26exports
rating
Turn your track into a high‑impact neon lyric video. This audio‑reactive template drives crisp, outlined lyrics through a glowing hex tunnel with spectrum accents, particles, and subtle haze. Enjoy beat‑synced motion—shake, pulses, exposure hits—paired with a vibrant, futuristic digital style. Customize lyrics, fonts, colors, and logo, then let the animation adapt to your music for the full song length. Ideal for single drops, visualizers, and channel uploads, it delivers bold, immersive visuals that keep viewers locked in from first word to last.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us