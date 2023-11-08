Metalic Waves Lyrics

Bring your song to life with a beat‑reactive lyric visualizer set inside a neon tunnel of digital, plexus‑style waves. Glowing titles stay centered and readable while the network mesh pulses, flashes, and drifts with the music. Customize lyric timing via subtitles, fine‑tune the frequency range for responsiveness, and adjust colors for both text and spectrum. Perfect for music releases, visualizers, and promo drops across platforms. Fast to set up, stunning at first play—drop in your track and lyrics to export a vivid, futuristic video.