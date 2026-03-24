Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon DJ Nexus Lyrics - Original Theme - Poster image

Neon DJ Nexus Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Lyric video
3D motion graphics
Futuristic
Music
22exports
rating
Bring your tracks to life with a neon‑soaked, 3D lyric visualizer built around a futuristic DJ in a glowing tunnel. This audio‑reactive template features dynamic spectra (dots or bars), synced lyrics, beat‑driven pulses, camera movement, smoke and particles for immersive energy. Add your audio, logo and metadata, then fine‑tune spectrum ranges, thickness and colors. Perfect for EDM, hip‑hop, pop or any high‑impact release, it delivers club‑ready visuals for YouTube and socials. Fast to customize and designed for crisp readability, this visualizer keeps audiences locked on every beat and every word.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us