Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon DJ Nexus Lyrics - Vertical - Original Theme - Poster image

Neon DJ Nexus Lyrics - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Music visualization
Futuristic
Music
DJ
16exports
rating
Bring your music to life with a vertical neon lyric video built for modern releases. This template blends a futuristic DJ stage, glowing cyber visuals and a powerful audio spectrum to keep every beat on screen. Drop in your track and timed lyrics to get reactive motion, pulsing glow, and high‑impact typography. Ideal for EDM, pop and club promos on reels and stories, it supports fast customization and performs great on mobile. Showcase artist and song details, add a logo intro, and let the visuals move with your sound.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us