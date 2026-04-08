Neon DJ Nexus Lyrics - Vertical

Bring your music to life with a vertical neon lyric video built for modern releases. This template blends a futuristic DJ stage, glowing cyber visuals and a powerful audio spectrum to keep every beat on screen. Drop in your track and timed lyrics to get reactive motion, pulsing glow, and high‑impact typography. Ideal for EDM, pop and club promos on reels and stories, it supports fast customization and performs great on mobile. Showcase artist and song details, add a logo intro, and let the visuals move with your sound.