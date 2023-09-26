Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Pulsing Spheres - Original - Poster image

Pulsing Spheres

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 1 text · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
3D motion graphics
Digital
Audio reactive
12.2Kexports
rating
Bring your music to life with a powerful, beat‑driven 3D visualizer. Voxel wavefields, a reactive waveform line, and a sleek timer create energetic motion that syncs perfectly to your track. Drop in your cover, artist and title, tweak colors, bands and frequency focus, and enable or disable additional spectrum elements to match your sound. Optimized for widescreen, square and vertical formats, it’s ideal for releases, teasers, lyric drops and live session posts. Make your song stand out with neon gradients, crisp geometry and punchy zoom bursts—tailored to your vibe in just a few clicks.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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tarazz
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Untitled Project
by pixisk
looks very good
this is exactly what i was looking for for my music track. greats visuals
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us