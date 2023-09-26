Pulsing Spheres
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 1 text · 2 fonts
12.2Kexports
Bring your music to life with a powerful, beat‑driven 3D visualizer. Voxel wavefields, a reactive waveform line, and a sleek timer create energetic motion that syncs perfectly to your track. Drop in your cover, artist and title, tweak colors, bands and frequency focus, and enable or disable additional spectrum elements to match your sound. Optimized for widescreen, square and vertical formats, it’s ideal for releases, teasers, lyric drops and live session posts. Make your song stand out with neon gradients, crisp geometry and punchy zoom bursts—tailored to your vibe in just a few clicks.
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Reviews (1)
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by pixisk
looks very good
this is exactly what i was looking for for my music track. greats visuals