CS 2 Stream Screen

Set the tone before you go live with a polished gaming stream screen. This starting soon overlay blends bold typography, flat geometric panels, and FPS-inspired silhouettes for a pro esports vibe. Showcase your social handles with built-in icons and customize colors, fonts, and layout to match your brand. Subtle looping motion keeps the scene dynamic without distracting your audience. Ideal for Twitch, YouTube, and multi-platform broadcasts, this stream element helps you look organized, on-brand, and ready to play.