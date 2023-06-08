Youtube intro for cooking channel
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CS 2 Alert Overlay - Original - Poster image

CS 2 Alert Overlay

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream alert
Minimal
Flat design
Slide-in
1Kexports
rating
Keep viewers engaged with a crisp alert that pops over any gameplay or webcam feed. This transparent overlay features angled, minimal panels built from clean geometric shapes. Rapid, slice-driven transitions and slide-ins make events stand out without blocking the action. Tailor it to your brand with easy color, size, and stroke controls, plus editable text and audio. Use it for follows, subs, donations, raids, and more across your favorite streaming platforms. The centered layout and compact footprint ensure clarity on every scene while staying lightweight and performance-friendly.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us