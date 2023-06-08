CS 2 Alert Overlay

Keep viewers engaged with a crisp alert that pops over any gameplay or webcam feed. This transparent overlay features angled, minimal panels built from clean geometric shapes. Rapid, slice-driven transitions and slide-ins make events stand out without blocking the action. Tailor it to your brand with easy color, size, and stroke controls, plus editable text and audio. Use it for follows, subs, donations, raids, and more across your favorite streaming platforms. The centered layout and compact footprint ensure clarity on every scene while staying lightweight and performance-friendly.