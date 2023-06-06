CS 2 Webcam Overlay

Make your stream look polished with a clean, transparent webcam overlay that keeps focus on gameplay. This minimal, flat-design frame features bold geometric lines and diagonal stripes for a modern look. Subtle, looping motion avoids distraction while adding visual interest. Easily customize colors, size, borders, corner style, margins and layout to match your brand. The lower bars can carry handles or labels, giving you a cohesive on-screen identity. Perfect for streamers who want professional stream elements without visual clutter.