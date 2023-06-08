CS 2 Stinger Transition
00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
2.2Kexports
Switch scenes with impact using a crisp, transparent stinger transition built for livestreams. Bold diagonal stripes sweep across the frame, covering the cut and revealing a centered headline. The minimalist, geometric look pairs a vibrant duotone palette with fast, energetic motion for a professional broadcast feel. Easily tailor the colors and text to match your brand or event. Ideal for streamers, esports, and creators who want a clean, modern transition that works in OBS, Streamlabs, or any editor supporting alpha video overlays.
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