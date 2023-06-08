CS 2 Stinger Transition

Switch scenes with impact using a crisp, transparent stinger transition built for livestreams. Bold diagonal stripes sweep across the frame, covering the cut and revealing a centered headline. The minimalist, geometric look pairs a vibrant duotone palette with fast, energetic motion for a professional broadcast feel. Easily tailor the colors and text to match your brand or event. Ideal for streamers, esports, and creators who want a clean, modern transition that works in OBS, Streamlabs, or any editor supporting alpha video overlays.