Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Windowbeat - Original - Poster image

Windowbeat

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Photorealistic
Audio reactive
Music
Urban
12exports
rating
Bring your music to life with an urban, photorealistic visualizer. A moody apartment facade becomes a canvas of pulsing windows, light rays and glow that move to your audio. Add your artist and track title, tweak colors, and fine-tune reactivity with shake, exposure and scale for the perfect vibe. Choose between spectrum or mosaic behaviors to match any genre. The centered, dark aesthetic keeps focus on your sound while delivering bold, eye-catching motion. Upload your track, personalize the look, and export a polished visual in minutes.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us