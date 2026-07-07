Windowbeat

Bring your music to life with an urban, photorealistic visualizer. A moody apartment facade becomes a canvas of pulsing windows, light rays and glow that move to your audio. Add your artist and track title, tweak colors, and fine-tune reactivity with shake, exposure and scale for the perfect vibe. Choose between spectrum or mosaic behaviors to match any genre. The centered, dark aesthetic keeps focus on your sound while delivering bold, eye-catching motion. Upload your track, personalize the look, and export a polished visual in minutes.