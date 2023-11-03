Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Retro Vibes Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Retro Vibes Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 15 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 text · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Retro
Music visualization
Music
Circular spectrum
4.4Kexports
rating
Bring your track to life with a retro lyric video that feels hand‑drawn and musical. This design pairs a rotating sunburst background with an audio‑reactive circular spectrum, while kinetic typography reveals each line with ink‑like animation. Easily drop in your song and lyrics, set artist and title, then fine‑tune fonts, line breaks, and colors for your vibe. Perfect for YouTube uploads, social releases, or channel branding, it delivers clear readability, vintage character, and beat‑synced motion for any genre.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us