Retro Vibes Lyrics

Bring your track to life with a retro lyric video that feels hand‑drawn and musical. This design pairs a rotating sunburst background with an audio‑reactive circular spectrum, while kinetic typography reveals each line with ink‑like animation. Easily drop in your song and lyrics, set artist and title, then fine‑tune fonts, line breaks, and colors for your vibe. Perfect for YouTube uploads, social releases, or channel branding, it delivers clear readability, vintage character, and beat‑synced motion for any genre.