Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Rhytmic Spheres Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Rhytmic Spheres Visualizer

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
3D motion graphics
Audio reactive
Waveform line
10.1Kexports
rating
Transform your music into a vivid, beat‑reactive showpiece. This audio visualizer features a central waveform line, rich neon gradients, and immersive 3D particle fields that pulse to your track. Customize the spectrum, colors, and beat sensitivity to match any genre—from ambient to EDM. Add artist and title text, fine‑tune blur and bands, and let the visuals dance in sync. Ideal for releases, teasers, YouTube uploads, or social posts in multiple aspect ratios. Fast to set up, stunning on playback—give your sound the luminous stage it deserves.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us