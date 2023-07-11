Audio Fusion

Transform any track into a polished visual experience with a clean, multi‑panel grid of audio spectrums, waveforms and EQ bars. This minimal, digital design highlights your cover art and track info while each panel reacts precisely to your music. Enjoy a dark, elegant canvas with vibrant color cycling and smooth motion that fits any genre—from chill to high‑energy. Perfect for releases, channels and streams, it’s fully customizable with colors, fonts and labels. Drop in your audio and artwork, adjust styling, and render a professional music visualization in minutes.