Modern Record Lyrics

Bring your track to life with a stylish lyric video set in a photoreal 3D record scene. Showcase custom album art on a plastic‑wrapped sleeve beside a vinyl disc while clean, readable lyrics scroll across a tiled backdrop. Adjust colors, floor textures, stickers, camera moves, depth of field, and lyric position and speed. Optional beat‑reactive accents add subtle pulses that match your music. Perfect for single releases, visualizers, and social uploads, this template keeps your words front and center with modern, elegant presentation.