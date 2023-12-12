Slideshow for my birthday party
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Songspell Landscape Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Songspell Landscape Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 font
Lyric video
Fantasy
Music
Atmospheric
Music visualization
2Kexports
rating
Transform your track into a dreamy lyric video set in a magical landscape. This template blends fantasy scenery, gentle 3D camera moves, and twinkling particles to spotlight every line with clarity and style. Import your audio and lyrics, choose from multiple backgrounds, and fine-tune typography to match your song’s tone. The fluid motion, warm tones, and atmospheric depth make it perfect for single releases, visual albums, or YouTube uploads. Deliver a captivating, professional music visualization that complements pop, indie, lo-fi, or cinematic tracks—ready to customize and share.
tarazz profile image
tarazz
Edit
Themes (8)
Reviews (1)
Similar templates
Best of tarazz
Song
Original
Edit
Original
Magic Night
Edit
Magic Night
Winter Morning
Edit
Winter Morning
Autumn
Edit
Autumn
Summer Day
Edit
Summer Day 1
Norhtern Lights
Edit
Norhtern Lights 1
Peach Sky
Edit
Peach Sky 1
Dreamy Sunset
Edit
Dreamy Sunset 1
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us