GrooveScope

Bring your music to life with a photorealistic 3D turntable visualizer. This template showcases a spinning vinyl record, clean player UI with timer, and audio‑reactive waveform or spectrum options. Customize artist and track titles, colors, frequency ranges, and visualization styles to match any genre. Smooth camera moves, glossy metals, and warm wood textures create a premium, timeless look that works for singles, albums, teasers, and channel uploads. Variable length supports full songs so you can export once and publish everywhere—YouTube, SoundCloud, and more. Drop in your artwork and audio to create a polished, immersive music visual in minutes.