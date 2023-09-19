Heavy Bass Visualizer

Showcase your track with a powerful audio-reactive visualizer. This template features a central cover image, a bold linear spectrum that expands from the center, a supporting waveform line, and a clear song timer. The clean, dark, neon-tinged HUD aesthetic keeps focus on your music while adding stylish pulse and motion. Easily swap background, cover, logo and text, and fine-tune colors, fonts and responsiveness across formats. Perfect for releases, teasers, lyric-less uploads and channel branding on any platform.