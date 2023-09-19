Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Heavy Bass Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Heavy Bass Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Digital
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
43Kexports
rating
Showcase your track with a powerful audio-reactive visualizer. This template features a central cover image, a bold linear spectrum that expands from the center, a supporting waveform line, and a clear song timer. The clean, dark, neon-tinged HUD aesthetic keeps focus on your music while adding stylish pulse and motion. Easily swap background, cover, logo and text, and fine-tune colors, fonts and responsiveness across formats. Perfect for releases, teasers, lyric-less uploads and channel branding on any platform.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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tarazz
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us