Heavy Bass Visualizer
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font
43Kexports
Showcase your track with a powerful audio-reactive visualizer. This template features a central cover image, a bold linear spectrum that expands from the center, a supporting waveform line, and a clear song timer. The clean, dark, neon-tinged HUD aesthetic keeps focus on your music while adding stylish pulse and motion. Easily swap background, cover, logo and text, and fine-tune colors, fonts and responsiveness across formats. Perfect for releases, teasers, lyric-less uploads and channel branding on any platform.
Available formats:
Similar templates
Best of tarazz