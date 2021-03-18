Bring your tracks to life with a futuristic music visualizer crafted for artists and labels. This neon HUD design features an audio spectrum, equalizer bars, cover art card, track and artist text, timer, and a clean progress bar. Smooth 3D motion, subtle depth-of-field and a technical grid backdrop create a premium, high‑tech feel. Fine-tune colors, frequency ranges and intensity to match any genre, from ambient to bass-heavy bangers. Perfect for YouTube uploads, promos, and background visuals for streams or socials—simple controls make it fast to customize and publish.