80s visualizer
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Tech Viz - Original - Poster image

Tech Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 5 fonts
Music visualization
Digital
Music
Glow
Audio spectrum
6.4Kexports
rating
Bring your tracks to life with a futuristic music visualizer crafted for artists and labels. This neon HUD design features an audio spectrum, equalizer bars, cover art card, track and artist text, timer, and a clean progress bar. Smooth 3D motion, subtle depth-of-field and a technical grid backdrop create a premium, high‑tech feel. Fine-tune colors, frequency ranges and intensity to match any genre, from ambient to bass-heavy bangers. Perfect for YouTube uploads, promos, and background visuals for streams or socials—simple controls make it fast to customize and publish.
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Romabox
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us