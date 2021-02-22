Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bad Signal - Original - Poster image

Bad Signal

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 3 images · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Glitch
Music
Digital
Audio spectrum
8.2Kexports
rating
Transform any track into an eye-catching, neon glitch music visualizer. This audio‑reactive design features a centered waveform, grid background and glowing edges that pulse to the beat. Add your cover art, artist and track info, plus a progress bar and timer for professional presentation. Customize spectrum colors, glow and background to match your brand or release. Perfect for YouTube uploads, promos and streaming backdrops, it delivers a modern, digital HUD vibe with energetic motion and crisp glitch accents.
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Romabox
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us