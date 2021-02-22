Bad Signal

Transform any track into an eye-catching, neon glitch music visualizer. This audio‑reactive design features a centered waveform, grid background and glowing edges that pulse to the beat. Add your cover art, artist and track info, plus a progress bar and timer for professional presentation. Customize spectrum colors, glow and background to match your brand or release. Perfect for YouTube uploads, promos and streaming backdrops, it delivers a modern, digital HUD vibe with energetic motion and crisp glitch accents.