Entangled Viz

Turn your songs into striking visuals with a high‑energy audio spectrum that pulses on the beat. This neon, digital visualizer centers your logo, artist and track titles, and a progress bar for a polished presentation. Tweak colors, background media, blur and tint to match your brand. Fine‑tune spectrum bands and sensitivity for any genre. Perfect for premieres, uploads, and channel branding—deliver a hypnotic, pro look in minutes.