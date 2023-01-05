CS:GO Stream Screen

Give your channel a pro look with a gaming-ready starting screen. This template features bold diagonal typography, neon-accented weapon visuals, and clean UI elements designed for livestreams. Easily customize display name, status, and supporting text to match your brand. Tweak colors, fonts, and background styles to fit your theme, and choose from different weapon options for the perfect FPS-inspired vibe. Smooth, subtle motion keeps viewers engaged while you prepare to go live. Ideal for streamers on any platform looking to polish their pre-show presentation.