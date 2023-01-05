CS:GO Webcam Overlay

Give your stream a pro look with a clean, transparent gaming webcam overlay built for shooters and esports. The centered facecam frame and symmetrical header keep your visuals sharp without blocking gameplay. Customize accents, typography, sizing, borders, and optional panels to match your brand. The design is lightweight, loop-ready, and perfect for OBS and similar tools, making it ideal for Twitch and YouTube broadcasts. Whether you’re streaming competitive matches or casual play, this minimal, flat-design overlay ensures your camera and handle stand out clearly and consistently.