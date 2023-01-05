CS:GO Stinger Transition

Make your scene changes feel pro with a fast, transparent stinger built for streaming. A bold diagonal wipe covers the cut, while clean, minimal typography delivers instant clarity. The motion is energetic and impactful yet easy to brand—tweak colors, fonts, and text to match your channel. Optimized as a stream overlay, it starts and ends fully transparent and briefly goes opaque to mask the switch. Perfect for adding polish to broadcasts, highlights, and live productions without clutter.