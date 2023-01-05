CS:GO Alert Overlay

Bring pro polish to your gaming stream with a crisp, transparent alert overlay. This CS:GO-inspired design features a neon banner, a selectable weapon icon, and a clean typewriter text reveal to spotlight new events. Customize colors, text, font, size, and background style to match your brand. The centered layout keeps alerts readable without covering gameplay, while the glow-driven, digital look fits perfectly across Twitch, YouTube, and more. Ideal for follower, subscriber, donation, and similar events—drop it into your scene and let your alerts pop.