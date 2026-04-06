Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Inferno Visualizer - Default - Poster image

Hellfire Halo

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Fire
Music
Flames
Audio reactive
11exports
rating
Set your music ablaze with a fierce, beat‑reactive visualizer. This template surrounds your artwork or logo with photorealistic flames and smoke that pulse to the rhythm. Tweak flame height, intensity and speed, enable shake and wiggle, and fine‑tune the frequency range for a perfect response. Add a background image if you like, adjust colors and glow, and display artist and track info with an on‑screen timer. Ideal for singles, album drops, teasers, and social posts across any genre seeking a dark, high‑impact look. Fast to customize, powerful on screen.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us