Hellfire Halo

Set your music ablaze with a fierce, beat‑reactive visualizer. This template surrounds your artwork or logo with photorealistic flames and smoke that pulse to the rhythm. Tweak flame height, intensity and speed, enable shake and wiggle, and fine‑tune the frequency range for a perfect response. Add a background image if you like, adjust colors and glow, and display artist and track info with an on‑screen timer. Ideal for singles, album drops, teasers, and social posts across any genre seeking a dark, high‑impact look. Fast to customize, powerful on screen.