Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Motivational Opener - Original - Poster image

Modern Motivational Opener

01:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 19 videos · 16 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Cinematic
Promo
Bold
Kinetic typography
6.4Kexports
rating
Fuel your message with an energetic, cinematic sequence built for motivation. This template blends bold serif headlines, kinetic typography, and moody duotone visuals with letterbox framing and gritty textures. Use it to craft punchy promos, title sequences, or teaser videos with confidence. Easily replace media, edit text, switch fonts, and refine colors to match your brand. Accent underlines, X overlays, and outlined text amplify key statements while quick cuts keep attention high. Perfect for creators, brands, and storytellers who want modern impact without complexity.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us