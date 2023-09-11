Audiophile's Delight

Bring your music to life with a bold, grungy audio visualizer. A rotating circular spectrum reacts to your track, while artist and title fields, progress time, and collage‑style photo prints complete a retro poster feel. Swap the animated circle for a big album cover if you prefer. Tweak colors, spectrum settings, and stickers to match your branding, and drop in platform badges to drive plays. Perfect for releases, lyric teasers, channel uploads, and social posts—just add your song and export.