Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Audiophile's Delight - Original - Poster image

Audiophile's Delight

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 8 images · 3 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Grunge
Music
Circular spectrum
Audio spectrum
1.7Kexports
rating
Bring your music to life with a bold, grungy audio visualizer. A rotating circular spectrum reacts to your track, while artist and title fields, progress time, and collage‑style photo prints complete a retro poster feel. Swap the animated circle for a big album cover if you prefer. Tweak colors, spectrum settings, and stickers to match your branding, and drop in platform badges to drive plays. Perfect for releases, lyric teasers, channel uploads, and social posts—just add your song and export.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us