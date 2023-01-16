Soccer Stream Screen

Kick off your broadcast with a soccer-themed starting soon screen designed for live streaming. A photorealistic grass background sets the pitch-side mood, while bold, centered titles keep viewers informed. Add your nickname, website or handle, and feature platform icons to guide followers. Tweak grass and icon colors, fonts, and accents to match your brand. Subtle motion keeps the scene lively without distracting from your message. Perfect for sports watch-alongs, football gaming streams, and team channels that want a clean, professional pre-show presence.