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Soccer Stream Screen - Original - Poster image

Soccer Stream Screen

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 11 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream screen
Sports & Fitness
Grass
Photorealistic
3.5Kexports
rating
Kick off your broadcast with a soccer-themed starting soon screen designed for live streaming. A photorealistic grass background sets the pitch-side mood, while bold, centered titles keep viewers informed. Add your nickname, website or handle, and feature platform icons to guide followers. Tweak grass and icon colors, fonts, and accents to match your brand. Subtle motion keeps the scene lively without distracting from your message. Perfect for sports watch-alongs, football gaming streams, and team channels that want a clean, professional pre-show presence.
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tarazz
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us