Add match-day polish to your broadcasts with a transparent soccer stinger transition. Two photorealistic turf panels slide in, cover the frame for a clean cut, then reveal your next scene. Built in 3D with a realistic grass pitch aesthetic, it’s optimized for stream elements and sports content. Customize colors to match your brand and pair with your own audio. Perfect for transitions between scenes, replays, highlights, and halftime breaks—fast, clean, and professional.