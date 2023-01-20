Soccer Alert Overlay
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
314exports
Give your live stream a fresh, stadium-ready look with a soccer-themed alert overlay. This photorealistic turf bar pops on screen with smooth motion and a clean, minimal layout. It’s fully transparent for easy use in OBS or Streamlabs and features simple controls to customize colors and messaging to match your brand. Perfect for sports streams, watch-alongs, or tournament coverage, it adds a dynamic yet refined touch without cluttering your scene. Fast to set up, versatile, and designed to stand out—this alert keeps your audience focused on the action while reinforcing your identity.
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