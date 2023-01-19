Soccer Webcam Overlay

Bring match‑day energy to your live stream with a soccer‑themed webcam overlay. This clean, minimal frame keeps your camera front and center while lower bars highlight names, stats, or socials. Built for stream elements, it features a transparent background, pitch‑inspired lines, and smooth looping motion that won’t distract from the action. Tweak colors, borders, and corners to match your brand and layout. Perfect for football watch‑alongs, coaching sessions, esports broadcasts, or sports commentary. Add professional polish to your setup in minutes and keep your viewers focused on the game and your reactions.