LoFi Girl Visualizer

Give your tracks a calm, lo-fi presence with this audio-reactive visualizer. A cozy night desk scene with soft lighting and snowfall frames your album art, artist and song titles, a linear waveform, and an on-screen timer. Fine-tune the mood with color filters, room light and spectrum hues, or enable beat-driven flashes for extra pulse. Ideal for chill beats, study mixes, ambient sets, and channel uploads, it’s simple to customize and built to run for the full length of your audio.