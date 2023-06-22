Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Tranquil Waves Background - new - Poster image

Tranquil Waves Background

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Minimal
Abstract waves
Flat design
Floating motion
2.6Kexports
rating
Set a calm tone with a smooth animated background of layered abstract waves and soft gradients. This minimalist, flat-design backdrop adds an elegant, geometric flow to any project—perfect for intros, overlays, presentations, streaming scenes, and social content. Colors are fully customizable and the motion stays gentle and seamless, keeping your message in focus without distraction. Use it as a versatile canvas for titles, logos, or footage while maintaining a tranquil, modern aesthetic.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us