Tranquil Waves Background - Square

Set a calm tone with a smooth animated background of layered abstract waves and soft gradients. This minimalist, flat-design backdrop adds an elegant, geometric flow to any project—perfect for intros, overlays, presentations, streaming scenes, and social content. Colors are fully customizable and the motion stays gentle and seamless, keeping your message in focus without distraction. Use it as a versatile canvas for titles, logos, or footage while maintaining a tranquil, modern aesthetic.