Pixel Player

Bring your tracks to life with a cozy, lo‑fi cassette music visualizer. This pixel‑art player features an audio‑reactive spectrum, playlist area, progress bar, and classic transport controls. Personalize artist and song fields, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Spectrum bands and thickness are adjustable for just the right movement. Designed for chill beats and long sessions, it adapts to your audio length and looks great across platforms. Perfect for music releases, background streams, and ambient channels—simple, stylish, and soothing.