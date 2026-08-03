Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Pixel Player - Original - Poster image

Pixel Player

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 4 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Lo-fi
Music
Audio reactive
Cassette
10exports
rating
Bring your tracks to life with a cozy, lo‑fi cassette music visualizer. This pixel‑art player features an audio‑reactive spectrum, playlist area, progress bar, and classic transport controls. Personalize artist and song fields, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Spectrum bands and thickness are adjustable for just the right movement. Designed for chill beats and long sessions, it adapts to your audio length and looks great across platforms. Perfect for music releases, background streams, and ambient channels—simple, stylish, and soothing.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us