Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Simplo Viz - Original - Poster image

Simplo Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Minimal
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
15.9Kexports
rating
Showcase your track with a refined, minimal music visualizer. This template features a clean player UI, audio‑reactive spectrum, and a subtle progress bar over your video or image background. Add branding with an optional logo and editable artist and track fields. Fine‑tune colors, blur, opacity, spectrum width and frequency range to match any genre. Designed for clarity and quick rendering, it’s ideal for sharing singles, mixes, or sets across platforms while keeping the focus on your sound.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us