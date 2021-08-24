Simplo Viz

Showcase your track with a refined, minimal music visualizer. This template features a clean player UI, audio‑reactive spectrum, and a subtle progress bar over your video or image background. Add branding with an optional logo and editable artist and track fields. Fine‑tune colors, blur, opacity, spectrum width and frequency range to match any genre. Designed for clarity and quick rendering, it’s ideal for sharing singles, mixes, or sets across platforms while keeping the focus on your sound.