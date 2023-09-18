Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Instagram Threads - Original - Poster image

Instagram Threads

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 video · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Ribbon
Fluid animation
Flat design
1.3Kexports
rating
Bring your headlines to life with a smooth, flowing text-ribbon animation. This minimalist, flat-design motion title uses bold typography and a vibrant gradient accent to command attention while maintaining a clean look. Perfect for intros, promos, and social content, it lets you add a main headline with multiple supporting lines that weave across the frame. Adjust colors, background, and timing to match your brand and message. The fluid movement and diagonal composition create instant visual interest without clutter, making your message clear, stylish, and memorable.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us