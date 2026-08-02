Slant Bands 2
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
7exports
Make your message impossible to miss with this bold motion title. Clean, geometric panels and diagonal typography deliver instant impact, while vibrant accents keep attention locked on your headline and supporting lines. Perfect for intros, promos, announcements, and social clips. Easily edit fonts, colors, and text to match your brand. Drop in your background image and you’re ready to export a polished, high‑energy title scene in minutes—no design experience required.
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