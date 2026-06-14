Slant Bands 1

Make your message impossible to miss with bold diagonal typography bands and dynamic slide-in motion. This versatile motion title is perfect for intros, announcements, and chapter cards. Customize three headline lines, choose your fonts, and match brand colors with dedicated controls for text and accent ribbons. Drop in your own background image or video and add a music track for extra impact. Clean flat design, vibrant color blocks, and kinetic typography deliver an energetic, modern look that works across social, YouTube, and presentations.