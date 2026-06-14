Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Typography Scenes 1 - Original - Poster image

Slant Bands 1

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Slide-in
Digital banner
Stripes
6exports
rating
Make your message impossible to miss with bold diagonal typography bands and dynamic slide-in motion. This versatile motion title is perfect for intros, announcements, and chapter cards. Customize three headline lines, choose your fonts, and match brand colors with dedicated controls for text and accent ribbons. Drop in your own background image or video and add a music track for extra impact. Clean flat design, vibrant color blocks, and kinetic typography deliver an energetic, modern look that works across social, YouTube, and presentations.
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00:06
Slant Bands 2 Original theme video
Slant Bands 1
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00:06
Slant Bands 1 Original theme video
Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us