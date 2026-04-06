Gradient Cue 2

Create striking openers and chapter cards with a clean motion title built around bold typography and a crisp gradient accent. This transparent overlay features smooth slide-ins, line‑wipe reveals, and tasteful glitch bursts for modern impact. Fully editable text and colors make it easy to adapt for intros, outros, or social posts. The flat, minimal styling keeps your message front and center, while the asymmetrical composition adds polish. Perfect for YouTube, reels, promos, and presentations when you want clarity, style, and speed—without clutter.