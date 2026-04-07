Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal Gradient Title 3 - Original - Poster image

Gradient Cue 3

00:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Circle shape
Dark
Progress bar
7exports
rating
Craft a clean, modern headline with this minimal motion title. A glowing gradient circle frames bold, centered typography while smooth, steady animation keeps attention on your message. Ideal for openers, chapter cards, and social captions, it’s easy to customize with your own fonts and colors. The elegant, geometric ring reads as a subtle progress or loading indicator, adding polish without distraction. Deliver a premium look in seconds and keep the focus where it matters most—your words.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us