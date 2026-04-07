Gradient Cue 3
00:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
7exports
Craft a clean, modern headline with this minimal motion title. A glowing gradient circle frames bold, centered typography while smooth, steady animation keeps attention on your message. Ideal for openers, chapter cards, and social captions, it’s easy to customize with your own fonts and colors. The elegant, geometric ring reads as a subtle progress or loading indicator, adding polish without distraction. Deliver a premium look in seconds and keep the focus where it matters most—your words.
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