Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Minimal Gradient Title 1 - Original - Poster image

Gradient Cue 1

00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Word highlight
Line wipe
6exports
rating
Make your message stand out with a clean motion title designed for maximum clarity and impact. This transparent overlay features bold, modern typography and a subtle gradient accent that slides beneath your headline for emphasis. Smooth line-wipe reveals and gentle slides keep the focus on your words without distraction. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, YouTube segments, presentations, and reels. Easily customize fonts, text, and colors to fit any brand or project. Deliver a professional, minimal look in seconds while keeping your content front and center.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us