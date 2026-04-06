Gradient Cue 1

Make your message stand out with a clean motion title designed for maximum clarity and impact. This transparent overlay features bold, modern typography and a subtle gradient accent that slides beneath your headline for emphasis. Smooth line-wipe reveals and gentle slides keep the focus on your words without distraction. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, YouTube segments, presentations, and reels. Easily customize fonts, text, and colors to fit any brand or project. Deliver a professional, minimal look in seconds while keeping your content front and center.