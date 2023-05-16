Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Title 2 - Original - Poster image

Clean Title 2

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Word highlight
Slide-in
Gradient
780exports
rating
Present your message with clarity and style. This minimal motion title delivers a centered headline and subtitle accented by a smooth gradient bar for elegant emphasis. The transparent background makes it perfect as a clean overlay on any video. Customize both text fields and fine-tune brand consistency using simple color controls. With fluid animation and refined typography, it works for intros, chapter breaks, on-screen IDs, and polished social content. Keep it simple, modern, and on-brand with a versatile title that looks professional in any edit.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us