Clean Title 2

Present your message with clarity and style. This minimal motion title delivers a centered headline and subtitle accented by a smooth gradient bar for elegant emphasis. The transparent background makes it perfect as a clean overlay on any video. Customize both text fields and fine-tune brand consistency using simple color controls. With fluid animation and refined typography, it works for intros, chapter breaks, on-screen IDs, and polished social content. Keep it simple, modern, and on-brand with a versatile title that looks professional in any edit.