Clean Title 5

Design clean, minimal titles with a transparent overlay that sits beautifully on any footage. This template pairs crisp typography with simple geometric accents for an elegant, modern result. Customize headline and subtitle, choose your font, and adjust the accent and title colors to match your brand. Smooth slide-ins and gentle wipes deliver a calm, refined vibe perfect for intros, chapter cards, and content branding. Fast to edit and easy to read, this motion title helps your message stand out without clutter.