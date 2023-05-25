Clean Title 3

Give your videos a refined touch with a clean motion title overlay. This minimal design features a sleek gradient banner, bold centered typography, and smooth slide-in animation on a transparent background. Customize two text lines and color controls to match your brand or project. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, and on-screen identifiers where clarity matters. With a calm, polished tempo and flat design aesthetics, it elevates any edit without distraction. Quick to set up and versatile across content, this title is a reliable go-to for modern, professional results.