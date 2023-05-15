Clean Title 1

Give your videos a crisp, minimalist touch with a transparent motion title. Two geometric end caps and a slim line frame your headline and an optional subtitle, accented by subtle gradients for a modern feel. The calm, polished pacing suits intros, chapter cards, overlays, and branded content. Easily tailor colors and typography to match your identity, and place it over any footage thanks to the alpha background. Perfect when you need a professional title that elevates your message without overpowering the visuals.